Video: China's Unitree Robotics Builds an Army of Bots

A robot takeover is the plot of many science fiction films, but a video shared on Twitter has some believing the idea may not be too farfetched.

A user shared a clip from Chinese-based Unitree robotics firm that shows a squadron of four-legged machines moving in unison.

The AI-powered, canine-like robot, named, Aliengo, is designed with depth perception, high explosive sport performance and an advanced protection level – among other features.

The short video shows dozens of robots crouched down on the floor, but then spring up to a squatting position, lean forward and then return to their original position - all at the same time.

I know you are thinking Boston Dynamics, but Chinese tech firm Unitree swears this is the real deal. Now, they are bringing advance robotics to the masses

However, the video has sparked some funny, and terrifying responses, on Twitter with some likening to a scene from 'The Terminator' and 'Black Mirror.'

Unitree debuted the innovation at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which weighs about 26 pounds and features a battery that powers it for up to two hours.

Aliengo, however, is prized on its speed – it can walk about 10 feet per second or seven miles in one hour.

And although the look similar to Boston Dynamics’ well-known Spot, seeing dozens move as if commanded has sparked fear among Twitter users.

One user fears China is ‘trying to militarize this technology in-order to invade the US.’

While another said the scene looks like the Black Mirror episode ‘Metalhead’ that was released in 2017.

The show saw humans running from murderous, robotic dogs following the unexplained collapse of humanity.

And one user made a reference to the Terminator films by asking ‘where is the Skynet logo.’

However, Unitree does not foresee Aliengo overthrowing the human race, but as a way to assist with real world tasks.

The robot is capable of carrying up to 11 pounds of payload, which would make it suitable for factories and other labor positions.

Although the robot is harmless, as of right now, one Twitter user did raise the idea that China is not far behind the US when it comes to AI.

The tweet echoes a statement made by the US Department of Defense, LT. Gen. Michael Groen, in March.

Groen said Beijing is ramping up its ‘Made in China’ 2025 effort, which is a state-led industrial policy that seeks to make China dominant in global high-tech manufacturing, and aims ‘to be dominant in the AI space in 2030,’ Defense One reported last month.

‘I hope that we're thinking fast enough, and I think I hope that we're thinking broadly enough about the transformational changes that are occurring not just in the information environment, but in all of our commercial activities, but also in defense, and the way warfighting is conducted, and the way the Department needs to prepare for that.’

