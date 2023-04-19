Video: Chinese acrobat falls to death during show

ALBAWABA - A horrific video documented the moment a Chinese acrobat fell to her death during a live flying-trapeze performance along with her husband.

The Chinese woman was doing a mid-air routine on Saturday in a village near the city of Suzhou in central Anhui province when she fell and died, according to a statement by the Tongqiao district government on Monday.

Chinese #acrobat falls to her death during mid-air performance with husband.

Accident happened last night in #Suzhou during a live show.

The female performer did not wear safety lines

The female performer did not wear safety lines

She was rushed to hospital but passed away.

In the clip, the woman, surnamed Sun, who was seen wearing a blue dress, fell from about 9 meters high after her husband failed to catch her with his legs during a transition act.

The video also captured loud screaming sounds coming from the audience as they watched Sun plunging to the hard stage.

Many people denounced low safety measures during the performance as she was not wearing any safety build to keep her attached to the crane, which its use, according to investigators, violates the regulations, CNN reported.

The horrific video stirred many questions about whether such performances must continue amid low safety measures. A person commented: "Experience and skills are great assets, but we cannot afford to exclude safety measures in life-threatening operations. Life is irrecoverable after death, so let's protect it."