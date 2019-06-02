Video of Cruise Ship Crashes in Venice Goes Viral

A towering cruise ship struck a tourist river boat Sunday morning on a busy canal in Venice, injuring at least five people.

The collision happened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the Giudecca Canal, a major thoroughfare that leads to Saint Mark's Square in the northeastern Italian city.

Video of the crash shows the cruise ship, apparently unable to halt its momentum, plowing into the much smaller river boat and the dock as dozens of people run away in panic.

Venice is a tremendously popular site for both tourists and cruise ships, especially during the summer tourist season.





