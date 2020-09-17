Video: First Couple Hold Underwater Engagement Ceremony in Egypt

Deep in the Red Sea, among the colorful fish of Dahab, diver Saddam al-Kilany celebrated on Tuesday his engagement to his Spanish Sweetheart, Pia Legora.

The two are madly in love – with each other and with Dahab.

Kilany said that his fiancée is a doctor in Spain, and that their fairy-tale love story began through a mutual love of diving in Dahab.

The underwater engagement ceremony was held without guests in Dahab’s Light House area, he added.

The couple wore custom-made “soiree” diving suits, designed by Mohamed Abdel-Tawab and Abdel-Naim Farouk, who work at a factory for diving suits in Sharm el-Sheikh.

He said that there will be a wedding after the end of the coronavirus pandemic, to which other divers will be invited.

Kilany revealed that he is currently training to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest dive in the world. He had previously tried to break this record and elevate Egypt in the world of diving, but encountered some difficulties, including being unable to find sponsors.

An environmentalist, Kilany has made several initiatives for the safe disposal of plastic bags, noting the damage they cause to the environment. He has also designed a giant turtle and horse from plastic scraps, to illustrate the effects of littering plastic.

This article has been adapted from its original source.