Video: UAE's Top Medical Center Focuses on 4D Bio Printer, Smart Bandages

Published January 27th, 2021 - 11:48 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
PRP therapy will also be available, whereby special stimuli found in the blood is injected into wounds to stimulate healing.

From laser wound healing to 4D bio printing and smart bandages — these are some of the treatments patients can expect at the newly opened Regenerative Medical Center at Al Qasimi Hospital, Sharjah.

Equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, the centre has been launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and is being billed as the first of its kind in the Middle East.


For one, the centre’s medical team has successfully developed a laser wound healing therapy, involving a five-point laser technique, for complex wounds. Dr Saqr Al Mualla, Deputy Technical Director of Al Qasimi Hospital, Head of the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Burns noted that new therapies and techniques would be introduced soon to accelerate patients’ recovery from wounds and burns.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

