Video: UAE's Top Medical Center Focuses on 4D Bio Printer, Smart Bandages

From laser wound healing to 4D bio printing and smart bandages — these are some of the treatments patients can expect at the newly opened Regenerative Medical Center at Al Qasimi Hospital, Sharjah.

Equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, the centre has been launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and is being billed as the first of its kind in the Middle East.



For one, the centre’s medical team has successfully developed a laser wound healing therapy, involving a five-point laser technique, for complex wounds. Dr Saqr Al Mualla, Deputy Technical Director of Al Qasimi Hospital, Head of the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Burns noted that new therapies and techniques would be introduced soon to accelerate patients’ recovery from wounds and burns.

We have successfully opened the “Regenerative Medical Center” at Al Qassimi Hospital, the first of its kind to offer treatment services using the latest methods & modern medical devices, according to the international health standards.#RegenerativeMedical#HealthSector pic.twitter.com/JhXsOt0yOZ — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) January 27, 2021

Equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, the centre has been launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and is being billed as the first of its kind in the Middle East.

For one, the centre’s medical team has successfully developed a laser wound healing therapy, involving a five-point laser technique, for complex wounds. Dr Saqr Al Mualla, Deputy Technical Director of Al Qasimi Hospital, Head of the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Burns noted that new therapies and techniques would be introduced soon to accelerate patients’ recovery from wounds and burns.

This article has been adapted from its original source.