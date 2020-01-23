Video of Macron Kicking Israeli Policeman Out of Jerusalem Church Goes Viral on Social Media

During his visit at a church in Jerusalem, French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday yelled at Israeli police and asked them to leave the site.

According to the Israeli media outlets, the heated argument occurred when the Israeli police wanted to enter the Church of Saint Anne, which is French state property.

"Respect the rules established for centuries, they will not change with me, I can tell you," Macron said in a raised voice captured in a video that went viral on social media.

French President Emmanuel Macron gets testy with Israeli police in the church of Sainte Anne, Old City of Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/14NjxLPvLA — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) January 22, 2020

He asked the police officers to “get out” and said that everybody knows the rules: "I don’t like what you did in front of me," he added.

Macron arrived in Israel on Tuesday evening to participate in the 5th World Holocaust Forum, scheduled for Thursday in West Jerusalem.



