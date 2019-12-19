Video: Man Escapes Death After Car Crashes Into Saudi Diner

A man in Saudi Arabia got a second lease of life when he jumped out of the way of a speeding car that had gone out of control.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man can be seen sitting on a pavement outside a restaurant in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, busy with his phone.

Seconds later, he hears a fast vehicle approaching, and is quick enough to get up and take evasive action as the car careens towards him and crashes into the exterior of the restaurant.

The car's bonnet and the doors on the left side are badly damaged from impact.

It's not clear if the motorist or any passengers were injured in the accident.

