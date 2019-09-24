Man Receives Gold as Gift From Stranger in UAE Goes Viral

What will you do if a total stranger walks up to you and gives you a gift?

One lucky man in Abu Dhabi seemed to be lost for words when Richard, the presenter from Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, walked up to him and handed him some gold.

It was a random act of kindness, that would help the man's family back home.

A video of the deed was shared online by the organisers.

The clip begins with Richard walking up to Mohamed Abdul Taheer and asking him: "Can I help you this month?"

The clip then cuts to the two walking together, the man elated with the gift he has just received -- a gold coin.

"Mohamed, if you could wish or dream for anything, what would it be," he continues.





Mohamed remains silent and Richard rephrases his question and asks again.

"I'll sell this and send the money to my family back home," Mohamed says.

Richard then asks him to keep the gold extremely safe as they say goodbye to each other.

