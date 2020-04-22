Video: Man With Three Guns Fire Shots From His balcony Sending Shoppers Scurrying

This is the moment a 'gunman' fired shots from his Chatham balcony sending panicked shoppers fleeing before armed police moved in and arrested him.

The man terrified people in the streets below as he appeared to be brandishing a machine gun, rifle and handgun and let off shots into the air.

Armed officers from Kent Police and helicopter a helicopter raced to Chatham Dockside as the suspect filmed himself shouting out Tupac lyrics while he pulled the trigger.

Shoppers and pedestrians below jumped for cover as the 'gunman' patrolled his balcony.

It came after a man was seen on the balcony of a top-floor flat in the area with locals saying that a man with up to four guns was seen firing at passersby.

One panicked resident who took video of the incident said that the man had a machine gun, rifle and handgun.

The force is urging people to stay away from the area as the incident continues to unfold.

The daughter of a shopping centre worker said: 'Just had a phonecall from my Mum who works at The Range, AVOID DOCKSIDE.

'There is a man with 2 guns shooting from the flats by dockside. They have had to get all of the customers into the centre. They are currently waiting for the police.'

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and four suspected imitation firearms have been found, police confirmed.



Police spokesman Martin Very said: Kent Police was called at 8.35am on Wednesday, April 22 to a disturbance at a flat on Dock Head Road, Chatham.

'Members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons and patrols, including armed officers, are at the scene making enquiries.'

