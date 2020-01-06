Video: Newspaper Boy honored for Working for 33 Years in UAE Company

The Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman has honored an office boy who worked for 33 years. He will be flying back to his home country.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the man, who is known for smiling all the time, used to distribute newspapers across multiple departments.

Abdul Rahamn resigned due to an injury on his foot after 33 years of continuous work. He said farewell to all departments with a smile, and the employees wished him the best to come in his new life.

This article has been adapted from its original source.