Video: North Korean Female Soldiers Sing, Dance to Kim Jong-un

This bizarre footage shows a band of North Korean female soldiers singing and dancing for strongman Kim Jong-un.

Armed with an accordion, a guitar and a set of drums, the uniformed women put on a show for the despot as he sits behind a desk.

Kim initially looks unimpressed by the performance, but later stands up to applaud the women and even poses for a picture with them.

However, the team photo turns into acrimony for one woman who was furious when a colleague appeared to knock her hat askew.

It is not clear where or when the footage was taken, but it was shared online yesterday by US-based publication NK News.

In the first of three clips, Kim is sitting with other North Korean officials behind a desk in a small room which looks almost like a school classroom.

The women at the front of the troupe appear emotional, even tearful, as they address the supreme leader from the other side of the room.

The female soldiers are seen dancing in unison and playing what appear to be harmonicas, while one women is singing - although the clip has no sound.

After initially looking underwhelmed, Kim is seen on his feet applauding after one part of the performance in which the women were playing a guitar and drums.

Later, some of the women are seen waving much more cheerfully outside what could be the same building.

In a second clip, Kim is at the centre of a crowd of the female soldiers as they pose for a picture with the strongman.

Kim is smiling, but a woman immediately behind him reacts angrily after her hat is knocked out of place, turning around to lecture a colleague.

Many of the other troops, their hats in place, look delighted to be included in a photo with the supreme leader.

Kim is also seen in a third clip, refusing a cushion from one of the women, who looks disappointed that her offer was rebuffed.

There is also a very brief segment in which some of the uniformed women appear to be playing volleyball.

Kim has been little seen so far this year, with nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington at an impasse.

North Korea has warned it will resume intercontinental ballistic missile tests if the US does not show more flexibility.

US officials say North Korea must take more concrete steps to dismantle its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs before sanctions are eased.



