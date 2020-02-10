Video: Planes Fail to Land as Storm Ciara Causes Travel Chaos Across Europe

Hundreds of flights and train services were cancelled across northwest Europe on Monday as Storm Ciara swept in packing powerful winds after lashing Britain and Ireland, where tens of thousands of homes were left without power.

About 240 flights to and from Amsterdam Schiphol, the third-busiest airport in Europe, were also cancelled, largely affecting KLM, British Airways, easyJet and Lufthansa services.

A video posted on social media showed strong winds forced a British Airways plane to abort its landing seconds after touching down at Heathrow.

Strong winds brought to the UK by #StormCiara forced a plane to abort its landing seconds after touching down at Heathrow Airport.



Britain, which bore the brunt of the storm Sunday with widespread flooding across the north of the country, remained on alert with the Meteorological Office warning of strong winds, heavy rain and snow.

At Wet Sleddale Reservoir in northwest England's Lake District national park, more than 150 millimetres of rain fell in a 24-hour period.

More than 170 flood warnings remained in place early Monday, mostly across northern England and along the southern coast.



