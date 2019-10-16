Video: Putin Meets Astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori in UAE

  1. Home
Published October 16th, 2019 - 06:25 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) is received by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, during an official welcoming in the Emirati capital's Al-Watan presidential palace on October 15, 2019. (KARIM SAHIB / AFP)
Putin landed in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday afternoon.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in the UAE on Tuesday afternoon, met UAE astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori and his back-up Sultan Al Neyadi.

Putin was greeted by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, when he landed in Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders held an official meeting at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Putin and his accompanying delegation. He also expressed his hopes that Putin's visit to the UAE would achieve the set goals and objectives to bolster UAE-Russia ties across multiple sectors, in the interest of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, focusing on the Gulf and Middle East region, as well as discussions of a political, security, and economic nature of interest to both parties.


Hazzaa AlMansoori is the first Emirati astronaut to go into space, and the first Arab to visit the International Space Station. Hazzaa had travelled aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in September.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


