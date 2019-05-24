Video: Saudi Woman's Car Set on Fire Outside her Home

A Saudi woman had her car set on fire as it was parked just outside her house, according to a video that went viral on social media platforms this week.



The arson attack, which took place in the city of Medina, was filmed by the victim herself. Her distraught cries can be heard in the video as the car went up in flames.

The woman can be heard pleading authorities to punish the perpetrator.

While it remained unclear what the motive was, it is not the first time a Saudi woman has had her car torched in the kingdom after a decades-long driving ban was lifted last year.

Despite the end of the ban, conservatives still believe that women should not be allowed to get behind the wheel.

Last July, arsonists torched another woman's car in the holy city of Mecca.

A man was also arrested last September for allegedly threatening to attack women drivers.

Eleven women activists, some of whom had campaigned for the right for women to drive, are currently facing trial in the kingdom on charges that include contact with foreign media, diplomats and human rights groups.

Some of the activists have accused interrogators of sexual abuse and torture during nearly a year in custody.





