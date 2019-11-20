Video of Schoolboy Using Store Tablet to Do Homework Goes Viral

An electronic store staff invited a schoolboy to use a tablet kept on the display kiosk so that he could complete his homework.

The boy, from Brazil, was filmed with a schoolbag slung over his shoulder and working on a tablet inside a store at a shopping mall in Recife region. The heartwarming video was originally shared to Imgur but later made its way to Twitter, where it has been viewed over 12.5 million times.

The store employee earned praised on social media for being kind and inviting the schoolboy to use the device to complete his homework.

The boy was later identified as 10-year-old Guilherme Santiago, a fifth grader at the Abilio Gomes Municipal School in Brazil. He had been using his cellphone to study outside the store as his school has only 12 tablets among 278 students, according to news website G1 reports quoted in NDTV.

After the video went viral, according to one person in the comments section the schoolboy was presented with three tablets. Although not yet confirmed, a Twitter user named @julianunesf posted a photo of the boy being presented with a tablet by a Samsung staff member and wrote: 'This boy is brazilian! he won 3 tablets, in addition to computer and English scholarships, due to the repercussion of the video'.

