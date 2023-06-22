Video shows inside missing Titanic submersible

ALBAWABA The experts in the industry and former passengers highlighted the tremendous risks associated with the expedition undertaken by the Titan submersible and its crew.

It is understood from OceanGate that Titan has a 96-hour oxygen supply in case of emergencies meaning only around two days of "life support" remain.

"We run the sub with this game controller"



In 2022, the BBC filmed inside the Titan submersible that has now gone missing in the Atlantic ⬇️ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 20, 2023

"The submarine control is done through a "Modified Video Game Controller" similar to those used in computer games or "PlayStation," as shown in a video filmed on board last year, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)."

The 21-foot deep-sea vessel, which is operated by OceanGate Expeditions, experienced a communication failure approximately one hour and 45 minutes after submerging on Sunday morning. The vessel had a 96-hour oxygen supply, and it is estimated that the oxygen will be depleted by Thursday morning.

The Titanic submersible was carrying five people and went to explore the remains of the world's most famous ship in which it lays the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean.

Tickets cost $250,000 for an eight-day trip including dives to the wreck at a depth of 3,800m .

At the time of the filing, Titan had undergone more than 50 test dives, including to the equivalent depth of the Titanic, the company said.