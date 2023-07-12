Video of slaughtered donkeys causes panic in Egypt

ALBAWABA - Egyptian security forces managed to seize a donkey farm where slaughtered and butchered donkeys were found in one of the villages in the Menoufia Governorate, located in the northern part of the country.

Authorities received a report from the residents of the village of Manshiet Sultan, which is part of the city of Menouf, in the Menoufia Governorate, about the discovery of a farm in the village containing dead donkeys, some of which were slaughtered.

This has caused panic amid concerns that their meat may be sold to citizens.

فيديو حمير مذبوحة لبيع لحمها يثير ضجة في #مصر.. والقبض على الفاعل | #منصات #شاهد_سكاي pic.twitter.com/bnmHV9rg05 — سكاي نيوز عربية (@skynewsarabia) July 11, 2023

The Egyptian Public Prosecution has decided to assign a veterinary team to examine the live donkeys and seize them.

This comes after counting a total of 5 deceased donkeys and 14 live donkeys, making a total of 19 donkeys.

The investigations revealed that the farm is rented to a 40-year-old individual who works as a trader and has previously been accused of slaughtering and butchering donkeys a year ago.

It has also been found that the farm is not licensed, and the suspect is involved in breeding donkeys, slaughtering them, and skinning them for sale.

The suspect has been arrested and referred to the prosecution.

The prosecution has requested the security authorities to conduct a prompt investigation and ensure that the meat of these donkeys did not infiltrate the market.