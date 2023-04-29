Video: Trump mimic Biden’s behaviors

ALBAWABA - Activists on social media circulated a video showing former U.S. President Donald Trump mocking the current president Joe Biden, as Trump seemed to imitate him in the way he speaks and behaves.

The circulating video came during a speech Trump gave to his supporters in New Hampshire, Thursday, and appeared to imitate Biden's actions, including not knowing how to get off the stage or the exit destination after finishing.



Trump constantly tries to belittle Biden and mock him because of his age, even though Biden is only a few years older of him.

Tensions between him and the current president increased when the two announced their intention to run for the upcoming presidential elections.

Trump vowed, during his speech, to crush Biden through the ballot box.

Trump mocks Biden getting lost on stage.



"The choice in these elections now is between strength or weakness, success or failure, safety or chaos, peace or conflict, prosperity or disaster", he said.

Trump's imitation of Biden on the podium was met with warm round of applause and laughter.

الرئيس الاميركي السابق والمرشح للانتخابات المقبلة دونالد ترمب يسخر من قدرات بايدن العقلية خلال تجمع لانصاره في نيوهامشير.#الانتخابات_الامريكية#ترامب #بايدن pic.twitter.com/OoizNMT92A — سالم الساعدي (@SalemALSaedi82) April 28, 2023

The former U.S. president, who walked around the stage pretending to be struggling to find the way out, trying to imitate Biden, said, "I'm running for president? Where? Where am I going? Where the hell am I going? I want to go out."