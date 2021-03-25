Video: Wild Black Bear Enjoys a Holidaymaker's Jacuzzi

A wild black bear pried the lid off a holidaymaker's steaming jacuzzi and climbed inside to warm up in as the sun rose over the mountains in astonishing footage.

The clip, filmed in the Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee, captures the animal as it strolls across a patio fence, jumps down and makes its way over to the hot tub.

Mason Trebony, who shot the footage on March 20, had been renting the cabin with his wife when he saw the bear climb onto the deck of the cabin he was renting.

In the clip, the animal is seen scrambling up a small set of steps before jumping in the hot tub - which is filled with warm water.