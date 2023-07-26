Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh is best artwork of modern era

ALBAWABA The Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh's "Starry Night" was chosen as the best artwork of the modern era in a British poll.

Van Gogh's painting received 44% of the votes in a campaign organized by the British association "Jacksons of Yorkshire" in collaboration with the "Create" foundation to select the best artwork of the modern era.

اختيار "ليلة النجوم" لفان غوخ كأفضل عمل فني بالعصر الحديث https://t.co/y7jYApJm3z

انتهى أمس تصويت لاختيار أفضل عمل فني في العصر الحديث، بفوز لوحة زيتية رسمها الفنان الانطباعي الهولندي Vincent Van Gogh أثناء إقامته في 1889 بمصح للمرضى بجنوب فرنسا، وسمّاها La Nuit étoilée الشهيرة… pic.twitter.com/6N6rPKXG10 — أمل ناضرين (@AmalNadhreen) July 26, 2023



Created by the renowned Dutch Impressionist artist in 1889, "Starry Night" holds a special place in the annals of art history.

Its origins can be traced back to Van Gogh's stay at a sanatorium for patients in the idyllic region of southern France.

During this turbulent period of his life, the artist channeled his inner emotions onto the canvas, producing an exquisite oil painting that would resonate with generations to come.

Since 1941, "Starry Night" has found its home at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, where it has been showcased for millions of visitors from around the globe.

Its presence in one of the world's most prestigious art institutions further solidifies its status as an iconic masterpiece of the modern era.

In second place came the painting "Girl with Balloon" by the anonymous British graffiti artist Banksy, receiving 42% of the votes. This painting has appeared in many versions on the walls of London.

Girl with Balloon is an arresting portrayal of a young girl reaching out toward a red, heart-shaped balloon. The image exudes innocence and wonder, but simultaneously carries a profound sense of longing and vulnerability.

The simplicity of the composition draws viewers in, compelling them to ponder the deeper meanings embedded within the artwork.