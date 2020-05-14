Viral: Couple Who Knocks Girl Off Her Bike Get Away With it

Police will not be taking action after a six-year-old girl fell off her bicycle when a couple did not allow her space on a footpath despite repeated calls for them to move.

The child was riding down the path on the Blackwell Trail in Nottinghamshire with her father shouting 'excuse me' to the man and woman walking their dog ahead of them.

The couple don't move and the girl tries to cycle in-between them, before falling off her bike and hitting the male dog walker on his leg.

The girl can then be heard crying loudly before the dogwalker kicks her bike and walks off.

Video footage of the incident went viral after the girl's mother, Michelle Prost, posted it on Facebook. She was inundated with messages of support, later posting an update saying she had reported the matter to police.

But Nottinghamshire Police say that after reviewing the footage they 'do not believe this was a criminal offence'.

A spokesman told MailOnline: 'The couple involved also called us about the incident and we are satisfied that what took place was a misunderstanding between the two parties and they have both been updated as such.

'We re-iterate our former messaging about being extra aware of our surroundings and considerate of others.

'More people are now walking, cycling and jogging along our pathways in line with the government's new guidance, all going at different speeds and we've got to share our open spaces with social distancing in mind.'

The force had previously said it was 'keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened or recognises those in the footage.'

The footage shows the girl riding down Blackwell Trail earlier this week with her father.

After the collision her father confronts the man and angrily shouts 'I said excuse me several times' before the two men row about what happened.

The six-year-old can be heard crying as the male dog walker kicks her bike while walking away.

Her mother said her daughter had been 'traumatised' by the incident.

She claimed that the male dog walker had retorted 'so f***ing what'.

Ms Prost posted the video with the caption: 'So this couple purposely ignore my 6 year old daughter ringing her bell and saying excuse me.



'She starts screaming and wobbling in panic.

'The man turns and looks at my daughter, then the couple look at each other but continue to ignore her on purpose. She then rides into them in panic.

'She is new to going on bike rides, this has really upset her. The man gets verbally abusive and says 'so f***ing what?'.

'What an awful man. My daughter is traumatised. They clearly have an issue with cyclists and were making a point of not moving.'

She later wrote: 'I'm so mad about how shaken up she is hours later. Absolutely disgusting to make a little girl feel threatened'.

Posting an update, Ms Prost said: 'Thank you for all the messages of support. My daughter is ok, hopefully we'll get her back out riding soon to help her move on from it.

'It has been reported to the police.'

Social media users piled in on the couple, with accusations of 'absolutely terrible', 'disgusting' and 'horrible' flying about.

A number of people had told Ms Prost to report them to police.

One wrote 'what an absolute p****! Poor kid, hope she's okay', while another said: 'That is absolutely terrible! Hope she is okay.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.