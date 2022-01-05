  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Viral Video: Kuwaiti Woman Tames an Escaped Lion

Viral Video: Kuwaiti Woman Tames an Escaped Lion

Published January 5th, 2022 - 09:41 GMT
Kuwaiti woman
Kuwaiti woman seen carrying a lion in a viral video. (Twitter/ Video screenshots)
Highlights
Kuwaiti woman carries lion down Kuwait street after animal's escape

 A viral video showed a Kuwaiti woman carrying a lion in her arms in one of the Kuwait City  streets after the animal's escape and local authorities confirmed the incident.

Also ReadTiger Killed at Florida Zoo After Biting Cleaner's ArmTiger Killed at Florida Zoo After Biting Cleaner's Arm

The video, which circulated widely online after being shared on social media, shows a young woman carrying a young lion in her arms Sunday in the Sabahiya area, south of Kuwait City, while the animal appears to struggle.

Environmental police said the lion belongs to the woman and her father. Officers helped capture the big cat when it was spotted wandering the streets, and it was returned to the woman's custody.

Exotic animals, including lions, are legal to be kept as pets in Kuwait.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:animalZooKuwaitLion

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...