Visitor accidentally breaks Balloon Dog sculpture

Published February 20th, 2023 - 05:46 GMT
Balloon Dog
Shattered pieces of a sculpture valued at 42,000 USD by renowned artist Jeff Koon's "Balloon Dog" series on the exhibition floor. (Photo by Handout / Bel-Air Fine Art - Contemporary Art Galleries. / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A visitor accidentally broke the iconic Balloon Dog piece in Miami created by American artist Jeff Koons.

A blue balloon dog sculpture was smashed into tiny shards when a visitor accidentally kicked its podium on Thursday night, according to the gallery.

Bel-Air Fine Art was displaying the piece at its booth at Art Wynwood, a contemporary art fair in Miami.

The artwork is estimated at $42,000 and it is part of a limited edition which has now shrunk from 799 to 798.

