Visitor accidentally breaks Balloon Dog sculpture

ALBAWABA - A visitor accidentally broke the iconic Balloon Dog piece in Miami created by American artist Jeff Koons.

A blue balloon dog sculpture was smashed into tiny shards when a visitor accidentally kicked its podium on Thursday night, according to the gallery.

Bel-Air Fine Art was displaying the piece at its booth at Art Wynwood, a contemporary art fair in Miami.

Visitor breaks iconic Jeff Koons balloon dog sculpture in Miami https://t.co/9HzM2KGami — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 19, 2023

The artwork is estimated at $42,000 and it is part of a limited edition which has now shrunk from 799 to 798.