Visual Artist Mona Caron Covers a Building With a Stunning Weed Mural

Living in a city crammed with enormous buildings, constantly running cars, and huge concrete streets, you might start to miss the good old Mother Nature.

Luckily, there are some talented artists out there who are able to bring a fraction of flora even to the most urban-looking view.

One of them is a San Francisco-based muralist named Mona Caron.

If I were to ask you what your favorite plant is, you’d most likely talk about a plant that bears gorgeous flowers or delicious fruit. No one ever says they like weeds.

A single Joe Pye weed with barbed leaves and a blossoming head looms over Jersey City. Set against a black backdrop, the hardy botanical—which is actually a wildflower from the neutronium genus that’s native to the region.

Wow!!! Respect to anyone who can paint that high off the ground!!! https://t.co/1dpQ10duoE — TeaJaxx (@teajaxx) August 11, 2021

This is the latest from the San Francisco-based artist best known for her multi-story murals celebrating the rebellious resilience of weeds.

Her goal is to activate public space by simultaneously creating artwork and interactive street happenings, using the painting’s narratives to spark conversations and critical awareness of the space we share.

The exquisitely rendered flower is a celebration of resilience as it “rises with the sun, facing off the skyline across the Hudson. A vision of nature winning, of plants being the ones towering over us for a change, putting us back in our place."

This series communicates on a poetic level, through the contrast of scale of each painted weed seedling with its environment, and has found reception across cultures and languages.

Mona Caron is a Swiss-born, San Francisco-based artist, using muralism, illustration, and photography in both her art and activism. Her focus is on community-informed and site-specific murals in public space. She has created large-scale murals in the US, Europe, South America, and Asia has delved into stop-motion animation as part of her "WEEDS" project, and co-creates visuals for street actions and outreach with social and environmental movements.

Currently, Mona continues to create murals in public spaces and with social movements and enjoys working with kindred-spirited artists and activists.