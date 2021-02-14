Vitamin C and Zinc Won't Fight Covid-19 - Study Reveals

Vitamin C and zinc won't help fight off Covid, even in high doses, a study has revealed.

Findings from the trial, which looked at the benefits of the two supplements to people isolating at home with the virus, were so unimpressive that scientists decided to call it off altogether.

While both have proved popular in fighting off other viral colds and flu, they 'failed to live up to their hype', according to an editorial published in the JAMA Network Open journal.



Three groups of 214 adults recovering from Covid at home took part in the trial, which saw them given high doses of Vitamin C, high doses of zinc and both.

