Walk Through a Wave of 3,000 Fish at Norwich Cathedral

Artist Mark Reed’s sculpture Your Waves Go Over Me takes you through a shoal of 3,000 flying fish – and asks you to think about the environmental damage man is doing to our seas.

The wave shimmers with the movement of fish whose shapes represent the evolution of species from the ancient Hadean eon to the present day. The fish was a symbol for Christians from the early days of the faith, in part because they came to new birth through the waters of Baptism.

The title of the sculpture is a quotation from the Psalms (42.9): ‘All thy waves and storms are gone over me.’

On first look, the striking shoal of fish is an installation of great beauty but, on closer inspection, litter can be seen scattered among the fish - a stark reminder of the damage currently being done to our planet and how we must all do our bit to help stop this for the future.

The unique 10-meter installation is called Your Waves Go Over Me and encourages us all to think about the importance of water through the ages, from the time of dinosaurs right through to the modern day.

“Walking through the monumental breaking wave, visitors move backwards in time from the modern day with its pollution and plastics, past flotsam and jetsam of past eras including Gingko branches, cast bronze mice and bronze Ammonites until moving through the Ichthys fish to the Cathedral and ultimately Jurassic Dippy."

Every component of the work will be re-used after the end of the exhibition, so the wave sculpture will be transformed into other sculptures at the studio. As well as experiencing the wave sculpture in the Cathedral, people are also able to buy the fish to display in their own homes.

Sculpting in metal, primarily in bronze, forged steel, stainless steel, and aluminum has been a passion of Reed’s since 1995 and his sculptures are deeply rooted in themes of nature and his place within it, science, family, and the passage of time. His work can be found in collections around the world.

Did you know that just before you meet me @Nrw_Cathedral you will walk through a wave of 3,000 fish! #YourWavesGoOverMe looks stunning but it also has a very serious message about how we all need to look after the planet. You can read about it here: https://t.co/SRhE2afOAC pic.twitter.com/2YcqDE0GZp — Diplodocus carnegii (@DippyOnTour) August 16, 2021

Your Waves Go Over Me is part of the Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure exhibition currently taking place at Norwich Cathedral. The visit of the Natural History Museum’s Dippy the Diplodocus cast aims to spark conversations about our planet and how we can protect it for the future.