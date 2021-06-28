Warm Wishes on The 27th Birthday of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

Monday marks the 27th birthday of HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

The eldest son of Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, His Royal Highness was born in Amman on 28 June 1994 and is the 42nd generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad.

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein chairs a meeting at the #Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and calls for revisiting the implementation mechanism of ASEZA projects, which has been marked by missteps in recent years #Jordan pic.twitter.com/1WIOplFXk2 — RHC (@RHCJO) June 23, 2021

A Royal Decree was issued on 2 July 2009, naming His Royal Highness as Crown Prince.

In 2017, His Royal Highness graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, from which his father, King Abdullah, and his grandfather, His Majesty the late King Hussein, had graduated.

In 2016, the Crown Prince graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, DC, where he majored in international history. He had graduated in 2012 from King’s Academy in Madaba.

His Royal Highness holds the rank of first lieutenant in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and has participated in several military training courses.

His Royal Highness has given young Jordanians his utmost attention, with the Crown Prince Foundation, launched in 2015, geared towards empowering youths by instilling in them a sense of leadership, citizenship and dedication to hard work.

The number of beneficiaries from the foundation’s initiatives reached 1.7 million young Jordanians in 2020.

The Crown Prince has represented Jordan at multiple international forums, including chairing a UN Security Council meeting in April 2015 to lead an open debate on the Role of Youth in Countering Violent Extremism and Promoting Peace.

Following His Royal Highness’ efforts, Jordan hosted the Global Forum on Youth, Peace and Security in May 2015, leading to the Amman Youth Declaration on Youth, Peace and Security.

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein visits Saraya #Aqaba, one of the largest tourism projects in the city #Jordan pic.twitter.com/JT735d9z01 — RHC (@RHCJO) June 24, 2021

In September 2017, the Crown Prince, deputising for His Majesty, delivered Jordan’s address at the 72nd Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

In September 2020, His Royal Highness delivered a keynote address at the third Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS), which aims to reduce poverty and achieve comprehensive globalisation and environmental sustainability, through industrial development.

Out of his keenness to improve the living conditions of retired servicemen and veterans, the Crown Prince supervised the implementation of the “Brothers in Arms” programme this year, which was developed upon Royal directives to support retired military and security personnel.

