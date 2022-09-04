Water fluoridation & Tooth Decay: What is the link?

  1. Home
Published September 4th, 2022 - 07:44 GMT
Water fluoridation has a lower environmental impact than other preventive methods for tooth decay, according to researchers.

The study's findings also enhance the case for water fluoridation programmes to minimise dental decay, particularly in the most vulnerable groups. One of the most significant public health interventions of the twentieth century is water fluoridation. However, as the climate crisis develops, the role of healthcare and disease prevention in the issue must be examined.
 

Action is required immediately. Influenced by this urgency, researchers quantified the environmental impact of water fluoridation for a single five-year-old child over a one-year period. They compared it to the traditional usage of fluoride varnish and toothbrushing programmes, both in the UK and abroad.

 

