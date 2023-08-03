Watermelon Day is here, time to enjoy summer fruit

ALBAWABA - Today is a special day for watermelon summer fruit lovers, as it's Aug. 3, a day that the whole world mark as "Watermelon Day".

Maybe it shouldn't be a shock that this delicious fruit, which has a long history dating back to ancient Egypt, has a day for it's own, and yet The origins of Watermelon Day are unclear. However, it is believed to have started as early as the 18th century when settlers in the United States began harvesting watermelons during the summer season.

It became a popular practice among farmers, watermelon farmers to be more exact, to celebrate the occasion thanks to the abundance of watermelons during this period.

There are many ways to eat and enjoy watermelon on Watermelon Day, such as watermelon slices, smoothies, desserts, salads, and even grilling the fruit for a smoky and unique flavour.

Made of almost 92% water, the fruit is full of Vitamins A, C, minerals, and antioxidants. This healthy and refreshing fruit is perfect to consume on a hot day, and it'll help you stay hydrated on top of that.

Other health benefits of watermelon would be that it can help protect the body against various diseases, boost the immune system, and it contains citrulline, an amino acid that helps improve blood circulation, reduces muscle soreness, and can help lower blood pressure.

Not that someone needs an excuse to consume watermelon, but Watermelon Day might be a good excuse to gather with family and friends, eat some watermelon, and have a good laugh. Don't feel like you need to hold back on eating some watermelon, especially today.