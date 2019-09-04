'We Can't Believe it': Family Wins $2.7 Million Jackpot in Abu Dhabi

A Dubai-based Filipina expat won the Dh10-million Big Ticket raffle draw held at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Tuesday evening. She said it's a dream-come-true moment and a timely birthday gift for her son.

Marelie David, a homemaker and a mother of an 10-year-old boy, said her prayers are finally answered. She will be sharing the grand prize with nine other people, all family members.

"I can't believe it. When they called from Big Ticket, I thought it was a hoax," Marelie told Khaleej Times over the phone, minutes after turning a millionaire.

Her ticket number 172193 was bought on August 26.





"For the family, it's like a hobby to buy one raffle ticket every month. Each of us contributes Dh50 for the ticket that we purchase online," she said.

Marelie, who hails from Pasig City in Metro Manila, said the immediate plan is to build a house for the family in the Philippines. Some will go to charity organisations and the church. "There will be a lot of people whom I can help with this money."

But, first, the family is set for a big bash come September 16, as it's her son's 11th birthday. "This is a lucky, blissful year for us."

