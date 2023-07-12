What AI thinks barbie would look like as Arab?

ALBAWABA Buzzfeed recently unveiled an intriguing article exploring the fascinating concept of how artificial intelligence envisions the appearance of Barbie in various countries worldwide.

From the breathtaking landscapes of Africa to the vibrant streets of Asia, these AI-rendered images showcase the amalgamation of traditional aesthetics with contemporary ideals of beauty

Buzzfeed's publication astonishes readers with AI-generated images that celebrate the beauty and diversity of Arab cultures.

From the sandy deserts of Saudi Arabia to the bustling streets of Morocco, these AI-rendered Barbies embody the distinct features, fashion styles, and cultural elements of different Arab nations.

By incorporating traditional attire, hairstyles, and jewelry, the AI-generated Barbies serve as cultural ambassadors, promoting a greater understanding and appreciation of the Arab world's rich heritage and identity.

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Qatar

Jordan

Iraq

Syria

Bahrain

Buzzfeed's captivating article on AI-generated images of "Barbie" across different countries worldwide offers a fascinating glimpse into the future of inclusive representation and cultural appreciation.