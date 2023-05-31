What did King Abdullah II give Crown Prince for his wedding?

ALBAWABA - King Abdullah II, King of Jordan, presented Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah with a sword from "Bani Hashem swords" during a dinner banquet at Madareb Bani Hashem in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on the occasion of the prince's wedding.
الملك يهدي الأمير الحسين سيف العدل والدفاع
التفاصيل في الرابط: https://t.co/IQUnDyijSQ#رؤيا #نفرح_بالحسين pic.twitter.com/Dd4s7ks7xX
— رؤيا (@RoyaTV) May 31, 2023
The sword that King Abdullah II gifted to his son, the Crown Prince, is a copy of the sword of His Majesty King Abdullah I, which was made in the Hijaz in 1916.
جلالة الملك #عبد_الله_الثاني بن الحسين يهدي سمو #الأمير_الحسين، ولي العهد،سيف الهواشم رمز العدل والدفاع عن الوطن #نفرح_بالحسين #قناة_اليرموك #الشاشة_الامنة #قريبون_منكم pic.twitter.com/W2QUEi8kNa
— قناة اليرموك الفضائية (@YarmoukTvSat) May 31, 2023
The gifted sword was made in Jordan specifically for the occasion of the wedding of the Crown Prince, and it is made of iron extracted from the stones surrounding Ajloun Castle.
Inscribed on the sword is the Quranic verse, “If Allah supports you, no one can overcome you." (Quran 3:160)
The sword symbolizes justice and defense of the homeland.