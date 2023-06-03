What did Prince Hussein say when he saw Rajwa in wedding dress?

ALBAWABA - Social media users have been debating what Jordan Crown Prince whisper when he saw Princess Rajwa Al Hussein in the wedding dress for the first moment.

Some people said that Prince Hussein said "Al Hamdollah - thank God" when he saw his bride in the white dress for the first time.

Jordan Crown Prince Hussein posted a video of the royal wedding on Instagram and wrote: "My dearest Jordanian family, I have always felt your love for me and my family. But yesterday I saw it on the streets of our cities and villages, in the songs and celebrations across our nation. You celebrated my happiness as if I was a brother, a son, or a grandson. My heartfelt thanks to you all. Words cannot express how grateful I am. May all our days be filled with joy and love."

Princess Rajwa Al Hussein arrived to the royal wedding and was escorted by Prince Hashem bin Abdullah, the youngest son to King Abdullah and the brother of the Crown Prince Hussein.

Princess Iman and Princess Salma also accompanied the bride and were described as the best bridesmaids as they followed the bride and kept adjusting her dress all the way long.

The royal wedding took place on June 1 with the attendance of many royals from Jordan an worldwide along with world leaders and dignitaries.

The wedding ceremony was held at Zahran Palace in the capital Amman, while the newlyweds mediated a royal procession toward Al Husseiniya Palace where a dinner banquet took place to celebrate Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa.