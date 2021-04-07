  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. What is The FRIENDS Couch Doing in The UAE?

What is The FRIENDS Couch Doing in The UAE?

Published April 7th, 2021 - 10:16 GMT
The Friends couch is now in the UAE.
The Friends couch represents the hit sit-com comedy that dazzled fans all over the world. And it is now in the UAE (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Go on, sing 'I'll be there for you' as FRIENDS couch in UAE.

UAE residents: Are you a fan of American television sitcom FRIENDS? Well, who isn't!

The six New Yorkers' hangout joint Central Perk is possibly as famous as the friends themselves.

The iconic couch at that coffee place is now in the UAE. Yes, you read that right.

The very same couch on which Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) shared laughs and supported each other through thick and thin.


The classic Central Perk centerpiece has made an appearance at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi this spring break.

"Park guests will have the opportunity to pose around and take Instagrammable pictures with the famed couch located at the Warner Bros. Plaza until April 10," the theme park said in a Press statement issued on Wednesday.

Go ahead, and sing ‘I’ll be there for you’ as you pose with the couch!

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:FriendsTVseriescouchshowMatt LeBlancJennifer AnistonCourteney Cox

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...