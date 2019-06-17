What is With The Hot Air Balloon Fest in Turkey

Turkey will host a hot-air balloon festival for the first time in Cappadocia, the otherworldly touristic hub famed for its fairy chimneys.

The Cappadocia International Hot-Air Balloon Festival, set for July 3-7, will be organized by the Urgup Municipality in the central Nevsehir province.





During the event, some 150 hot air balloons will take six different flights and 20 balloons of various shapes from nearly a dozen countries will take to the skies.

The festival will also feature a night glow event with a balloon inflated and lit up in sync with pulsating rhythmic music.

