What it Means to Have a Real Support System

We all go through difficult times every once in a while, and during these times we might need the support of family or friends. However, not everyone has access to a healthy and real support system. And what is even more unfortunate is that not everyone is aware of what a real support system is. Luckily, we are here to shed some light on that!

So what is a support system? And how important is it really?

In short, a support system consists of people who provide us with love, care and support. These people are on your side, and help you navigate whatever life throws your way. A real support system consists of people who respect you, care about you and are supportive of who you are as a person. They do not judge you, nor do they make you feel bad about yourself. One of the most important characteristics of a support system is that these people make you feel at peace and have a positive attitude when you talk or spend time with them. We all need these kinds of people, because at the end of the day we are humans and we need one another to get through life.

The benefits of having a support system goes beyond just having someone root for you and support you through thick and thin, and here are some of these other benefits:

- Gives a sense of belonging

With people we can rely on, we can start to flourish and grow throughout life.

- Reduces Stress

Talking about our worries and trouble with someone we trust and can count on can help reduce our stress. Sharing our problems and failures can be a great way to look at things from a different and less stressful perspective.

- Reduces feelings of loneliness

We all sometimes feel alone, and having people we know we can call and ask for help can be a great way to reduce any sense of loneliness we might have. Because the reality of it is that we are not alone.

- Provides emotional and mental support

People who are in our support system are good for our mental and emotional health. And these kinds of people are important to our overall well being.

However, you cannot yield these benefits if you do not make use of your support system. One of the most important things to be aware of is that a support system only counts if you use it. You cannot say you do not have a support system if you have never asked your family or friends for help or support. I was that person, and it does not work. Those who want to support and help you won’t magically know unless you are vocal about it.

During one of my major depressive episodes, one of my close friends told me, “Sama, you need to welcome love from your family and friends, you need our support so let us help.”

And what she told me that day still resonates with me, and I carry it with me everywhere I go. We all need the support of others, and there is absolutely nothing wrong about asking for help.

What about you, what does a support system look like to you? And who are the people you call your support system? Share your answers with us!