  3. What is it? Mysterious Creature Found in a Zoo

What is it? Mysterious Creature Found in a Zoo

Published January 11th, 2022 - 09:54 GMT
mysterious creature
A "mysterious creature" spotted swimming is a toy crocodile. (Facebook)

Officials at a Welsh zoo said a "mysterious creature" spotted swimming in the banded mongoose enclosure was retrieved by keepers and identified as a toy crocodile.

The Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo in Kilgetty, Wales, said in a Facebook post that a weekend visitor to the facility alerted staff to a "mysterious creature" in the banded mongoose exhibit.

"Was it a miniature Loch Ness Monster?" the Facebook post said. "A mysterious water lizard?"

Zookeepers were sent to capture the unidentified enclosure invader and "breathed a little sigh of relief" when they identified the animal as a toy crocodile that apparently had been dropped by a zoo visitor.

"It did give us all a laugh this gray Monday morning," the post said.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

