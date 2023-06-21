When is longest day of the year?

ALBAWABA The summer solstice is a natural occurrence that takes place annually around June 20th or 21st in the Northern Hemisphere. It marks the moment when the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, resulting in the maximum amount of daylight hours.

Conversely, it also signifies the shortest day of the year in the Southern Hemisphere.

Daylight hours peak in the Northern Hemisphere as we mark the longest day and shortest night of the year — which many consider the start of summer.

The summer solstice, otherwise known as the longest day of the year, falls on June, 21, 2023.

The June summer solstice, which marks the official start of the season and the longest day of the year, is set to take place on Wednesday. @NBCChicago has details. https://t.co/PvMHdNstsk — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) June 21, 2023

On June 21, we will see exactly 15 hours, 5 minutes and 38 seconds of daylight in the New York City area, 15 hours, 4 minutes and 18 seconds of daylight in the Edison area, and 14 hours, 56 minutes and 48 seconds of daylight in the Atlantic City area, according to the time experts at TimeAndDate.com.

The longest day of the year in 2023 offers us a chance to revel in the sun's radiant warmth and the abundance of daylight. It is a time to appreciate the natural world, celebrate life's vitality, and embrace the energy of the sun.

Whether through cultural festivities, spiritual practices, or simply enjoying the outdoors, this special day invites us to embrace the summer solstice and bask in the joy and wonder that comes with the sun's embrace.