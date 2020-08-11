What is The New French 'Love Visa' All About?

Moroccans, Americans, Canadians, and Latinos who have French partners have been startled by the coronavirus outbreak while outside the country visiting their families. The travel ban prevented many partners who have no marriage or civil engagement license from returning to France. Over the past few months, around 1,000 men and women have expressed their love over phones and social media. French citizens have been waiting their government to respond to their request and allow their foreign partners to return to France.

Finally, Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne announced that measures have been taken to enable French citizens to reunite with their non-European mates. The separated couples have established an association named "Love is not Tourism" and appointed lawyers to apply for special visas described as "love visas," and deal with their problem which had no legal solution according to the French law.

Now, to receive a "love visa," the foreign partner should provide the French consulate in his country with official documents proving that he previously lived in France, and has an ongoing relationship with a French citizen, and that the couple had practiced a social activity in the country. Among the accepted documents are: a one-month prepaid metro card, an apartment rental receipt, in addition to an official confirmation from the French partner and a copy of his identity card.

Many French citizens have complained about the difficulty of abiding by the lockdown measures alone without their partners. The "Love is not Tourism" association said facing the pandemic together is better for immunity and mental health. It also shed lights on the cases of some of its members who suffered from depression and mental disorders due to separation.

Several countries, including Germany and The Netherlands, have decided to resume visa issuance and allow their citizens to live for limited periods with their foreign mates. The European Commission has called its member states to allow their unmarried citizens to welcome their European partners, and expressed its regret that some countries have applied separation measures. In France, visa applications had been rejected before a number of the majority's MPs denounced the "Kafkan" decision (refers to Czech-born novelist Franz Kafka) concerning couples.

This article has been adapted from its original source.