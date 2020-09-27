At The Wheels: Women Drivers Take Part in Vintage Car Rally in Iran

A number of female drivers will take part in a vintage car rally on Wednesday to commemorate Sacred Defense Week as well as National Tourism Week.

Organized by the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI), the two-day rally will be held between Tehran and the northern village of Namak Abrud, Mazandaran province.

Strict health protocols and social distancing will be observed during the rally.

Every year, the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the beginning of the 1980-88 Iran–Iraq war is commemorated through several programs in Iran.

The Iraqi army invaded Iran on September 22, 1980, nearly 19 months after the Islamic Revolution, setting the stage for eight years of war.

The war drew to a close in August 1988. The United Nations declared Iraq as the initiator of the conflict.

In Iran, Sacred Defense Week is commemorated every year from September 21st.

National Tourism Week, which begins on World Tourism Day on September 27 every year, aims at promoting and developing Iran’s tourism capacities.

