When Will The Dubai Miracle Garden Reopen?

Dubai's popular Miracle Garden is back in full bloom — and it is set to reopen for its 11th season in a few days, it was announced on Thursday.

The attraction had closed in June for the summer season. Now that winter weather is setting in, it is ready to welcome visitors again.

The next edition, Season 11, will begin on Monday, October 10. Tickets will be available on its official website soon.

The park has never failed to wow its visitors with larger-than-life arrangements made of over 150 million flowers. And every year, new blooming works of art rise across the sprawling 72,000sqm paradise.

Last year, it featured a 'floating lady' dressed in exotic flowers, in addition to a magnificent palace in its revamped amphitheatre. A 400-metre track also allowed visitors to enjoy scenic walks.

Miracle Garden has also been famous for its giant cartoon characters and life-size animals that greet excited kids and families right at main entrance.

Other attractions at the park include the record-breaking Emirates A380 display along with an 18-metre floral structure of Mickey Mouse within the garden’s Disney Avenue.

The attraction is yet to announce what's in store for guests this season, but an advisory on its website says "new exciting experiences are coming".

