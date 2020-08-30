Where Are The Best Arabic Podcasts?

Dubai-based podcast network Finyal Media is launching a talent hunt, inviting content creators from across the Middle East and North Africa to become part of its network.

The competition comes along with the launch of Finyal Studios, the company’s talent arm, which will serve as a virtual hub for Arabic podcasters.

The podcast series, which will be in Arabic, can be based on any subject matter that caters to regional audiences.



The winning creators will then work with the team on the series, which will be released across all podcasting platforms in the region under Finyal Media’s umbrella.

To enter the competition, applicants have to submit their audition online by Sept. 14. The winners will be announced at the end of September.

A full rollout of the first episodes of the series from Finyal Studios is expected to come out by October.

Targeting young Arabs across the region, Finyal Media produces several popular podcasts including “Ismi”, “Juha”, “1001 Nights” and “Millennial Mirrors.”

In January 2020, the network partnered with StarzPlay to produce an Arabic podcast series called “Vikings — The Nine Realms,” featuring 12 episodes based on the drama series “Vikings.”

