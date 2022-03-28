Spring is here and with it come blooming flowers, warmer weather and more sunshine that make it hard to resist going outside. If you’re looking to take advantage of the seasonal change and do some traveling, here’s where to go for beautiful spring scenery.

Japan

Blooming cherry blossom trees in Japan. (Shutterstock archive)

As a tourist destination Japan already has so much to offer but what’s one more excuse to see the country for yourself.

The blooming cherry blossom or sakura trees make Japan high on the list of where to go for beautiful spring scenery.

But don’t wait to go if you have your sights set on spring cherry blossoms. The trees usually bloom between March and early May so if you go after then you might be late to see the beautiful scenery at its peak.

Jordan

Roman ruins surrounded by green fields in Jerash, Jordan. (Shutterstock archive)

Much of Jordan’s landscape is dry and arid in appearance but after the winter rains conclude and spring hits many areas explode with greenery and life.

Particularly, Jerash, Umm Qais and Ajloun in the northern end of Jordan are all great when considering where to go for beautiful spring scenery.

At each location you can expect to be surrounded by fields of green, and there’s the added bonus of being able to visit ancient ruins and historical sites.

The Netherlands

Blooming tulip fields in the Netherlands. (Shutterstock archive)

If blooming cherry blossoms and ancient ruins enveloped in greenery don’t do it for you, check out the Netherlands on this list of where to go for beautiful spring scenery.

The tulip fields in the Netherlands make the country one of the most breathtaking places in the world during spring.

Fields of pink, red, purple and more stretch as far as the eye can see as the magnificently colorful tulip flowers bloom throughout May and April.

The United States

The Redwoods Forest in California. (Shutterstock archive)B

Next up on where to go for beautiful spring scenery is the United States. Each state in the U.S. has something to offer in spring whether you’re looking for a warmer or cooler climate, but for scenes of nature consider heading to the West Coast.

California, Oregon and Washington are all breathtaking during the spring and are home to gorgeous nature getaways.

You’ll also be near the coastline so after checking out extensive forests and lakes you can easily drive to the beach in just a few hours.