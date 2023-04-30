Which Arabs got most US immigrant visas in 2022?

ALBAWABA - Citizens of 20 Arab countries were granted immigrant visas to the United States last year.

CNN in Arabic, citing a 2022 annual report issued by the U.S. State Department, said that the total number of immigrant visas to the United States globally reached nearly 493,000 last year.

Egypt ranked first at the Arab level by obtaining the highest number of immigrant visas to America, bringing the total to about 5,293visas in 2022, followed by Yemen with 5,222 and Morocco with 4,065.

Jordan came fourth with 3,641.

Screenshot of CNN Arabic's list of immigrant visas issued to Arab citizens last year, according to the U.S. State Department.

Immigrant visas enable foreign nationals to immigrate to the United States to live and work without any of the restrictions associated with nonimmigrant visas, CNN said. It said it allows immigrants permanent residence in the United States, and immigrant visas are granted on the basis of family ties, employment, asylum or selection in the Diversity Immigration Program.