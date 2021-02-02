Which Art Galleries Would You Consider Visiting in The Region?

With so many interesting creative spaces around the region to explore, we’ve selected a few galleries across the Middle East and North Africa to visit.

Athr Gallery

Since its conception 12-years-ago, this Jeddah-based art gallery has been vital in shaping the contemporary arts scene in Saudi Arabia.

BL79 Art Station

Founded by the Kamel Lazaar Foundation, BL79 is the first contemporary art station in Tunisia. More than just an art gallery, the space offers a place for artists to experiment, conduct research and exchange ideas.

Tashkeel

Established in Dubai in 2018 by Lateefa bint Maktoum, the art space focuses on nurturing the next generation of creatives. In addition to a gallery, the space also features a library, workspaces, studios and a garden.



Aout

This newly-launched gallery in Lebanon is the brainchild of Zeid El-Amine who founded the space in honor of his father, who lost his life during the Beirut explosion on Aug. 4.

Nabad Art Gallery

Based in Amman, the contemporary art gallery has been exhibiting and providing artworks by emerging and established artists from Jordan since 2008.



The Third Line

The Dubai-based art gallery represents a number of contemporary artists, including Zineb Sedira, Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian and Yasiin Bey.

This article has been adapted from its original source.