Who is Britain's sovereign after King Charles III?

ALBAWABA - With King Charles III formal accension to the British throne as the 14th monarch since 1707, many questioned the fate of the crown if the 74-year-old monarch died.

What may the world expect of the Carolean age now beginning, four centuries after the first King Charles ascended the throne?



https://t.co/93w3Rx6T47 — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) May 5, 2023

Charles is in good health, and there is nothing to worry about, at least for now. He and his wife, Queen Camilla, were crowned in a magnificent ceremony featuring a display of pageantry and military processions in the British capital London on the weekend.

Charles became King on the Sept. 8 death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was Britain's longest-reigning sovereign. Saturday's coronation was the formal crowning of the monarch.

Faith leaders process into the Quire at Westminster Abbey for the #Coronation pic.twitter.com/hivFRiiIBA — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

Britain's throne after Charles

Like under his late mother, the revered Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest serving monarch who died at the age of 96, the Operation Menai Bridge kicks in.

That is a code name for the contingency plan in the event of Charles’s death.

"While the details are unclear, based on what happened in the 11 days between the Queen’s death and the moment she was officially laid to rest, the arrangements for Charles’s formal state funeral would start almost immediately," the HuffPost UK reported.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II reads the Queen's Speech on the The Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament in London on May 11, 2021. Shutterstock image.

"In fact, royal protection officer Simon Morgan told Australian show Today back in September that the day after the Queen’s funeral, Operation Menai Bridge preparation 'will start in earnest'," according to the post.

The U.K. government would be notified, followed by Commonwealth leaders, and a note would soon be attached to the gates of Buckingham Palace, with flags all around the country lowered to half mast.

The new monarch would automatically inherit the throne at the moment of Charles’s death.

And, after a period of national mourning, Charles would then be laid to rest in the “royal vault” in King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, according to the Post.

The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended.



This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/BKx9wUtRF8 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 27, 2022

The successor

Charles has only been the monarch since his mother's death eight months ago. But, if the sovereign passed away, the crown automatically passes to the next in line.

The crowds want more!



King Charles III and Queen Camilla re-emerge on the Buckingham Palace balcony to huge cheers as celebrations for the #Coronation go on pic.twitter.com/SXsGrd2atW — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

In Britain, that’s the monarch’s oldest child: Prince William, now 40.

The prince now has the title of "Prince of Wales," a role typically reserved for the male heir apparent to the British throne.

''Pa, we are all so proud of you.''



The Prince of Wales on King Charles III #Coronation pic.twitter.com/4UefeKZer1 — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 7, 2023 If at the time William was declared incapacitated or dead, the crown will pass to his eldest child Prince George, 9, who is currently second-in-line to the throne. But he will not be able to carry out the tasks of a sovereign under the constitution, until he is 18. Therefore, Prince Harry, who is the next adult in the line of succession, after George’s siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, would most likely become Regent until his nephew was old enough to rule.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex meet fans at Government House in Melbourne, Australia. Shutterstock image.

As the parliament website explains: "In a regency, a ‘Regent’ is appointed to act on the monarch’s behalf."

"A Regency applies if a monarch succeeds to the throne before the age of 18, or if a monarch becomes permanently incapacitated due to ‘infirmity of mind or body'."

In the case a Regent was appointed, "that would probably throw up a whole new bunch of problems though, considering Harry has made it painfully clear how little he enjoys royal life and protocol," the HuffPost said.

Harry also has stepped down from life as a working royal back in 2020 and has since been sidelined by the royal family.

Queen Camilla

Camilla will never be able to hold the tasks of the sovereign because, under the British Constitution, people who marry into the Royal Family cannot take the hereditary title.

Camilla would not even keep her title of Queen Consort when Charles dies. Kate Middleton would inherit it as the wife of the new sovereign, Prince William, according to the post.

Berlin, Germany - March 29, 2023: close up portrait of the British Queen Consort Camilla in black and silver dress and glittering tiara before the start of the state banquet at Bellevue Palace. Shutterstock image.

Technically, Camilla may be able to take the role of the "Queen-dowager, the title awarded to the widows of late Kings, but it’s not yet known if she would actually use that moniker," the post reported.

It said Camilla "also probably would not use the title of Queen Mother, a moniker used by Queen Elizabeth II’s mother once her husband died, because she is the stepmother to William and Harry."

"Questions have always hung over Camilla’s title considering she is Charles’s second wife and not the biological mother of those next in line to the throne," the Post said. The late Princess Diana, who was widely popular among Britons and mother of William and Harry, was always expected to be the next Queen as Charles’s first wife.

But she was divorced from Charles one year before she died in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, France, on Aug. 31, 1997.

Viersen, Germany - December 28. 2019: Close up of Time magazine cover with report about Lady Diana in the 1990s. Shutterstock image.

Editors Note: This article was compiled from various news reports, mainly by the HuffPost UK.