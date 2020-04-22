Who Said Young Saudis Are Not Great Mathematicians!

Three Saudi female students won advanced positions during the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad, which was held in the Netherlands from April 16 to 20.

The international event was held remotely in light of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Thana Khalid Muhammad Al-Haidari won the silver medal and Jude Walid Muhanna Bahwini won the bronze medal. Meanwhile, third student Lara Raed Jamil received a certificate of appreciation.

The Saudi team participating in the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad has undergone many intensive training programs aimed at developing scientific skills.



The students were nominated to participate in the Olympics based on the results achieved in the training forums held by "Mawhiba" in cooperation with other partners.

Saudi Arabia participated in the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad since its establishment. During all competitions, the Kingdom totally achieved 15 awards that included two gold medals, 4 silver, 6 bronze medals and 3 certificates of appreciation.

