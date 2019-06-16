Who is Selling University Degrees in Lebanon?

Four men have been arrested for forging and selling counterfeit university certificates in north Lebanon, a statement from the Internal Security Forces said Thursday.

The men were identified as Lebanese nationals T.T., born in 1978; A.A., born in 1988; Aa.Aa., born in 1965; and M.Sh., born in 1989. The ISF said the leader of the group, T.T., had multiple convictions for fraud.

The men forged the certificates claiming to be from Lebanese universities, complete with fake seals from the Education and Foreign ministries, “with the intention of being used outside of Lebanon.” The group sold the counterfeit certificates for between $2,000 and $5,000 each, according to the statement. Individuals who had purchased false certificates are also investigated.





This article has been adapted from its original source.