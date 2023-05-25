Who won The Voice 2023 ?

ALBAWABA - In a thrilling finale of NBC's "The Voice" season 23, Gina Miles claimed the coveted title after the top five contestants showcased their incredible talent one last time on Monday night.

you've got that one thing (🏆) pic.twitter.com/pJIA9eMt2T — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2023

Amidst a lineup of renowned guest performers, it was a moment of triumph for coach Niall Horan as his team member, Gina Miles, was announced this season's ultimate champion.

winner winner !!!! it's literally perfect pic.twitter.com/GC5YvHLljG — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2023

Miles is a remarkable 19-year-old talent hailing from Paxton, Illinois, and currently resides in Sacramento, California.

we got your winner right here!!!! pic.twitter.com/sBekSNt4J1 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2023

Her remarkable performances and the overwhelming support of fans during the overnight voting propelled her to victory. As the season's winner, she secures a prestigious record deal along with a grand prize of $100,000.

A milestone for Horan in "The Voice" journey

This marks a significant milestone for Horan, securing his first victory as a coach on the show. Coach Blake Shelton was hoping, however, to add another win to his impressive record of 10 victories throughout his tenure.

Despite the outcome, the charismatic quartet of coaches, including Horan, Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Chance the Rapper, graced the stage, joining their respective teams for captivating duets.

Noivas, representing Team Shelton, secured the fifth spot, while Sorelle, a talented trio of sisters mentored by Chance the Rapper, finished in fourth place. D. Smooth, a standout artist from Team Clarkson, earned a commendable third place.

Grace West, another exceptional talent from Team Shelton, secured the second-place position.

absolutely unreal stunning unforgettable performance by Miss Gina Miles !!! pic.twitter.com/IfqACQQY0q — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 23, 2023

Looking ahead, the upcoming season of "The Voice" will see the iconic Blake Shelton pass the coaching torch to superstar Reba McEntire.

However, fans can still anticipate the return of Niall Horan as a coach, along with the comeback of previous judges John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Kelly Clarkson and Chance (the rapper) bid farewell to their roles as coaches, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable contributions.