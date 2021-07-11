Why Are Kuwaitis Doctors Being Attacked?

The Kuwait Medical Association (KMA) has mobilized its forces against the attacks on doctors on the social media by some antivaccination activists, which reflects the low level of those who present such strange ideas and trends, which are of course a blow to health security in light of the great momentum acquired by the health authorities at the global level as well as the local level which is a crystal clear evidence, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The association stressed the global medical studies and local statistics clearly demonstrate the benefits of vaccination, and the harm caused by those who refrain from taking the vaccine at a time when about 3 billion people around the world have been vaccinated. This number proves the vaccination is beneficial to protect the health of the people.

President of the KMA, Dr Ahmed Thuwaini Al-Enezi, stressed the association is the legitimate representative of doctors in Kuwait and their representative in civil society institutions, and a defender of community health, as it is the first supporter of the vaccination campaign which is seen as a major step in combating the corona pandemic.

For his part, the Vice-President of the association, Dr Ali AlMoussawi, indicated the country’s senior leaders support the great efforts made by medical staff, and appreciate the great sacrifices made by doctors to save people’s lives in the face of this global pandemic.

The Secretary-General of the Association, Dr Salem Al-Kandari explained the method of attack and bullying, which is characterized by some anti-vaccination campaigners, is the biggest evidence of the fragility of their level of standing, without taking into account the danger of their thought to the general public in the fight against the global corona pandemic.

Dr Muhammad Al-Obaidan, the treasurer of the KMA, vowed to confront and prosecute anyone who verbally abuses the doctors, considering this a direct blow to health security in the country.